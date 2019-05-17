Autodesk, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autodesk in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now expects that the software company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Autodesk to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.49.

ADSK opened at $176.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,606.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.95. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $1,908,377.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,840,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,577 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,716 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

