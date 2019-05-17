AstraZeneca (AZN) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,397.70 ($83.60).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 5,880 ($76.83) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 5,110 ($66.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46). The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66.

In other news, insider Marc Dunoyer purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, with a total value of £493,000 ($644,191.82). Also, insider Philip A. J. Broadley purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, with a total value of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

