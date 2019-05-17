Aston Martin Lagonda Global (AML) Sets New 12-Month Low at $790.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 790 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 832.90 ($10.88), with a volume of 1091324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818.80 ($10.70).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,477 ($19.30).

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.58.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

