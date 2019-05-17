Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascena Retail Group, Inc, formerly known as The Dress Barn, Inc., operates as a national specialty retailer of apparel for women and girls under the Dressbarn, Maurices and Justice brands. Its Dressbarn stores offer casual, career and special occasion fashion apparel and accessories; Maurices stores offer casual and career apparel and accessories; and Justice stores offer trend-right apparel and accessories. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. is based in Suffern, New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.05 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.26.

NASDAQ:ASNA opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.40. Ascena Retail Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,104,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 117,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,605,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,889,000 after acquiring an additional 708,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,605,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,889,000 after acquiring an additional 708,559 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 9,198,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,461 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,967,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 261,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

