Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 5,290 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 62.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 69,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,028,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 68.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 177.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.01.

OXY opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

