Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Position in Celanese Co. (CE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,467,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,756,000 after buying an additional 694,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,454,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,874,000 after buying an additional 569,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Celanese by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,337,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,336,000 after buying an additional 568,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $82.91 and a 12 month high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $993,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. Alembic Global Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura raised their price objective on Celanese from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

