Arvinas (ARVN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $22.01 on Monday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. 5Am sold 361,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $5,113,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $51,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

