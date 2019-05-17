Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.74, with a volume of 539203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AX.UN shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Monday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.60” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/artis-real-estate-investment-trust-unit-ax-un-sets-new-12-month-low-at-11-60.html.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.