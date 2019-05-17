Arthur Przybyl Sells 9,595 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Arthur Przybyl sold 9,595 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $682,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,854,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arthur Przybyl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Arthur Przybyl sold 30,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $2,102,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Arthur Przybyl sold 27,625 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,755,016.25.

ANIP stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. SEI Investments Co lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 149.4% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 10,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $73.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

