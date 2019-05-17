Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Stake Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWI shares. Nomura set a $73.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.01.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.38 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $573,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $127,115,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,259,188 shares of company stock valued at $167,321,824. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

