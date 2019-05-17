Arizona State Retirement System Invests $795,000 in Care.com Inc (CRCM) Stock

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Care.com by 6.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter valued at $942,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Care.com by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Care.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Care.com from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Care.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Care.com from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Care.com to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Care.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

In related news, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 55,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,516.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,159,486 shares in the company, valued at $23,096,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $28,416.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,692.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,234 shares of company stock worth $1,758,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRCM opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.50 million, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Care.com Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.75 million. Care.com had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Care.com Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

