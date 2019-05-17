Arionum Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $570,267.00 and $189,167.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,292.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.70 or 0.03217015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.28 or 0.04952103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.01207394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.01104422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00098089 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00961418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00290722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

