Aqua Metals (AQMS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AQMS. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aqua Metals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aqua Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of AQMS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.96. 52,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 67.64% and a negative net margin of 1,406.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Aqua Metals news, Director Gayle J. Gibson acquired 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $30,738.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $30,738.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 37,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,276,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 221,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 221,425 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth $2,470,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 555,745 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.