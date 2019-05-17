Apple (AAPL) Given a $235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $187.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $938.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $29,300,960 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,598,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,785,423,000 after buying an additional 805,069 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,579,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 159,162,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,369,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,725,210,000 after buying an additional 1,473,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,063,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,580,103,000 after buying an additional 2,649,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,311,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,355,791,000 after buying an additional 733,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

