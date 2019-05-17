Appian (APPN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. William Blair currently has $35.10 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APPN. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Appian to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.20. 8,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.79. Appian has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $59.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.48% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,271 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $114,975.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 38,947 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,386,902.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,775,828. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Appian by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Appian by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 81,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

