Anne Marie Peters Sells 2,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) insider Anne Marie Peters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $16,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,055 shares in the company, valued at $867,723.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anne Marie Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Anne Marie Peters sold 2,000 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $17,840.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Anne Marie Peters sold 2,000 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $16,340.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Anne Marie Peters sold 6,370 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $52,998.40.

On Monday, March 4th, Anne Marie Peters sold 1,253 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $11,114.11.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Anne Marie Peters sold 29,588 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $242,325.72.

NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.04. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 86.54% and a negative return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMMR. Dougherty & Co raised Immersion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Immersion in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Immersion by 49,118.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Immersion by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

