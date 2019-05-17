Analyzing Avanos Medical (AVNS) & Avitar (AVTI)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Avitar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 2.58% 4.92% 3.42% Avitar N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Avanos Medical and Avitar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $652.30 million 3.22 $57.50 million $0.82 53.90 Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Avitar.

Risk and Volatility

Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avitar has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Avanos Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Avitar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avanos Medical and Avitar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 2 0 2 0 2.00 Avitar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.50%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Avitar.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Avitar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. The company also offers Game Read, a product for pain management and rehabilitation of patients recovering from orthopedic surgery or sports-related injuries; GRPro 2.1, a cold and compression therapy system; Med4Elite, a multi-modality therapy unit; ATX Wraps; and various product accessories. In addition, it sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and GAME READY brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Avitar

Avitar, Inc. is a holding company which through its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test products and proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables for medical, diagnostics, dental, and consumer applications in the United States. It offers ORALscreen 4 and ORALscreen DRUGOMETER, the oral fluid-based onsite assay systems, for detecting drugs of abuse, such as opiates, including heroin, morphine, codeine, and synthetic opiates comprising oxycocone-oxycontin, percoset, and hydrocodone-vicodin; cocaine such as crack; marijuana; and methamphetamines, including meth and ecstasy. The company also provides foam disposable products including medical-grade hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables such as wound dressings comprising Hydrasorb, a wound dressing product for exudating wounds; and various custom foam products comprising a sinus dressing and a device used by astronauts for relieving ear pressure while in a pressurized space suit. In addition, it develops specialty wound dressings for the cardiac catheter lab market, as well as the Illizarov Dressing used for dressing external bone fixators in orthopedic procedures. The company markets its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, medical supply companies, governmental agencies, schools, and corporations through direct sales force and strategic partners, as well as through a network of distributors. Avitar, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Canton, Massachusetts with Additional office in Calgary, Canada.

