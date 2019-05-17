Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hansteen (HSTN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hansteen (LON: HSTN):

5/14/2019 – Hansteen had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/8/2019 – Hansteen had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/29/2019 – Hansteen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/29/2019 – Hansteen had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Hansteen was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 105 ($1.37).

3/25/2019 – Hansteen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock.

3/25/2019 – Hansteen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/25/2019 – Hansteen had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:HSTN traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 774,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Hansteen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.80 ($1.47). The stock has a market cap of $399.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Hansteen’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Hansteen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

In other Hansteen news, insider Ian Richard Watson sold 391,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £368,335.24 ($481,295.23).

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

