Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EOG Resources (EOG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG):

5/9/2019 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EOG Resources holds premium acreages in the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford shale plays, among others, where it has identified 9,500 premium undrilled wells that could lend access to 9.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent estimated potential reserves. In the Eagle Ford alone, EOG Resources has identified 2,300 locations that will drive the firm’s oil production. The company has been focused on consistently returning cash to shareholders. Considering the latest quarterly dividend hike, the upstream energy player has managed to hike dividend payments by almost 72% since 2017. Notably, the upstream energy firm recently reported strong first-quarter 2019 earnings, thanks to higher oil equivalent production volumes. Moreover, the company emphasizes on reducing cash operating expenses and expects to lower costs through 2019, thereby boosting its bottom line.”

5/8/2019 – EOG Resources was given a new $108.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2019 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.

4/26/2019 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2019 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – EOG Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2019 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2019 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2019 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2019 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2019 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.02. 2,701,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,584,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

