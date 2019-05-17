Analysts Set $7.50 Target Price for Remark Holdings Inc (MARK)

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Remark an industry rank of 167 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Remark has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.23.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $22.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Remark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Remark by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Remark by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Remark by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

