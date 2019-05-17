Analysts Set $10.00 Price Target for Gevo Inc (GEVO)

Shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.37) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Gevo an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEVO shares. ValuEngine raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Gevo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Gevo has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 101.89%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 254.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 404,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 4,086.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 151,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 596.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 596.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

