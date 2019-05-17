Analysts Expect Walt Disney Co (DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.62 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will announce sales of $21.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 billion and the highest is $21.94 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $15.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $71.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.81 billion to $72.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.84 billion to $84.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.42.

Shares of DIS opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $195.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $98.81 and a 12-month high of $142.37.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.