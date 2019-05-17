Analysts Expect UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) to Post $1.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.15. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.18 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $67.52. 2,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,116. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

In other news, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $602,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $55,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,288. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,364,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,087,000 after buying an additional 164,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,994 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,195,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,857,000 after purchasing an additional 612,931 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,504,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 88,905 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after purchasing an additional 103,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

