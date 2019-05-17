Analysts Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) to Post -$0.97 EPS

Brokerages expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to report ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the highest is ($0.94). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($7.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.11).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNXP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 259,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,631. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.86.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

