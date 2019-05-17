Analysts Expect SP Plus Corp (SP) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.85 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SP shares. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other SP Plus news, EVP John Ricchiuto sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,673 shares of company stock worth $303,961. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

SP opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services to commercial, hospitality, institutional, municipal and governmental, and aviation clients in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

