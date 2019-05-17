Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (SBNY) Will Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the lowest is $2.66. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,774,000 after purchasing an additional 96,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,726,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,662,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,939,000 after purchasing an additional 198,908 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Signature Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,630,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Signature Bank by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,641,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,750,000 after purchasing an additional 431,243 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.66. The stock had a trading volume of 577,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,305. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

