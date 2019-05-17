Analysts Anticipate Materialise NV (MTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Materialise reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $52.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.51 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTLS. BidaskClub cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

Materialise stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Materialise has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $796.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Materialise by 35.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. 22.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

