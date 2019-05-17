Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (GPC) to Announce $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. Genuine Parts posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $97.99. 21,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

In related news, insider Scott Sonnemaker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.01 per share, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 967.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 545.7% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

