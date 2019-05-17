American Water Works (AWK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Water Works have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. American Water Works continues to add water and wastewater customers, as well as expand its market reach through acquisitions and organic growth. The planned capital expenditure within 2019-2023 time period for improving its water and wastewater systems will enable the company to provide efficient services to the expanding customer base. New rates are boosting the top line of the company. However, the company is subject to stringent regulations, fluctuating weather patterns and risk of accidents due to old and soiled pipelines. High debt level of the company is a headwind.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Water Works from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $111.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.25. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $77.73 and a 12-month high of $111.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.73 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,055,102.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,906,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,841,000 after purchasing an additional 436,131 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 38,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

