American International Group Inc (AIG) Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of American International Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American International Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 335,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,974,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,104,000 after buying an additional 1,077,501 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in American International Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,073,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 159,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in American International Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Compass Point upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE AIG opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $56.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

