Amber Road (AMBR) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amber Road from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amber Road from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Shares of AMBR opened at $12.98 on Monday. Amber Road has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amber Road will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 246,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $3,194,324.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,142.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Pieri sold 114,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $1,486,219.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,801 shares of company stock worth $6,157,758. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amber Road by 128.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 43,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amber Road by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amber Road by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amber Road by 33.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules, such as import management, export management, China trade management, global logistics management, trade agreement management, and supply chain collaboration, as well as professional services, such as assessment, implementation, education and training, and maintenance and support.

