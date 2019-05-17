Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Insider Martin E. Nichols Sells 2,500 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Martin E. Nichols sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $86,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. 5,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,543. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $127.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 48.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 127,881 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 41,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at about $591,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,604 shares of the software’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

