Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Insider Martin E. Nichols Sells 2,500 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Martin E. Nichols sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $86,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. 5,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,543. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 1.60.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $127.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/altair-engineering-inc-altr-insider-martin-e-nichols-sells-2500-shares.html.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.