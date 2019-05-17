Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker Sells 50,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $4.44 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 156.32% and a negative net margin of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Alphatec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,301,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 684,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 249,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 249,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

