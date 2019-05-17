Alphatec (ATEC) Shares Down 0.9% Following Insider Selling

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.44. 671,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 445,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Specifically, Director Evan Bakst acquired 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $53,265.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 726,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,702.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Mari Howell acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Alphatec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 156.32% and a negative net margin of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 350.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,301,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

