AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.0604 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

