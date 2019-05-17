Allianz (ALV) PT Set at €200.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €217.73 ($253.17).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €204.55 ($237.85) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

