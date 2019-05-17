Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AQN. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a d rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of AQN opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $477.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.08 million. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 66,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $6,403,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

