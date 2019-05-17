ALAX (ALX) Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million

ALAX (CURRENCY:ALX) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. ALAX has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $250.00 worth of ALAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Crex24 and Liquid. During the last seven days, ALAX has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00082448 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000837 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About ALAX

ALAX (CRYPTO:ALX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2018. ALAX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,909,380 tokens. The Reddit community for ALAX is /r/Alaxplatform . The official website for ALAX is alax.io . ALAX’s official Twitter account is @ALAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALAX Token Trading

ALAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinBene and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

