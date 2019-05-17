Adshares (ADS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Adshares token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Adshares has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $51,405.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00349764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00811206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00151148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004882 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares launched on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,315,335 tokens. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

