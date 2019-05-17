Admiral Group’s (ADM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADM. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,352 ($30.73) to GBX 2,440 ($31.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,070.67 ($27.06).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,120 ($27.70) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.50. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,857 ($24.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,290 ($29.92).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 66 ($0.86) dividend. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $60.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Michael Brierley acquired 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, for a total transaction of £20,745.18 ($27,107.25). Also, insider David Stevens sold 138,000 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,102 ($27.47), for a total value of £2,900,760 ($3,790,356.72).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.