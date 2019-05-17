Addus Homecare (ADUS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.13.

ADUS stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Addus Homecare has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $924.39 million, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.19.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $139.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $34,351.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,411,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,667.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,754. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Addus Homecare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Addus Homecare by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Addus Homecare by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Addus Homecare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

