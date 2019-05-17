Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXDX. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 21.89 and a current ratio of 25.36. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 3.07.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 1,352.80%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,291,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 148,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 556,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 110,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

