AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Position Trimmed by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,711,000 after buying an additional 28,134 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 220,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after buying an additional 54,840 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 114,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,852.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $75.62 and a 1-year high of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

