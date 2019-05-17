$70.16 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce $70.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.26 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $48.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $287.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.54 million to $289.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $352.22 million, with estimates ranging from $334.90 million to $362.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $443,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $456,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,270 shares of company stock worth $2,645,294 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 296,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,963. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

