$439.98 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc (WEX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will announce $439.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $438.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.90 million. WEX posted sales of $370.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

In related news, insider David G. Cooper sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $31,070.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $182,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,165 shares of company stock worth $8,224,684 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in WEX by 14.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,204,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,279,000 after acquiring an additional 152,398 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in WEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WEX by 41.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $202.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $212.13.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

