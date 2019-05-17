3,417 Shares in Square, Inc. (SQ) Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Square by 4,800.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,698,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,622,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,059,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,663,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,038,000 after buying an additional 2,470,434 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Square by 11,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,998,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,082,000 after buying an additional 1,980,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Square by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,238,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,731,000 after buying an additional 1,321,321 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. 274,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276,646. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,277.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Square to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at $29,518,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $163,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 819,641 shares of company stock valued at $62,130,073. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/3417-shares-in-square-inc-sq-purchased-by-trustcore-financial-services-llc.html.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.