$322.41 Million in Sales Expected for Tableau Software Inc (DATA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) will report sales of $322.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Tableau Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $327.18 million. Tableau Software posted sales of $243.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tableau Software will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tableau Software.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 27.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DATA shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Tableau Software to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tableau Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.43.

NYSE:DATA opened at $123.04 on Friday. Tableau Software has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $136.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In related news, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 9,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $1,179,697.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,557,414.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 7,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $1,010,916.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,131,077.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,995 shares of company stock worth $7,574,353 in the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Tableau Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,025 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tableau Software by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,060,560 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,267,000 after buying an additional 278,339 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tableau Software by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tableau Software by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Tableau Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 60,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

