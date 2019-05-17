2,848 Shares in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Acquired by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,292.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CICC Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.97 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

EDU opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $796.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.52 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

