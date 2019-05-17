21st Century Technology PLC (LON:C21) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 50001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of $2.31 million and a PE ratio of 11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,327.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “21st Century Technology (C21) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.22” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/21st-century-technology-c21-sets-new-52-week-low-at-2-22.html.

About 21st Century Technology (LON:C21)

21st Century Technology plc provides solutions to the transport community, solving complex requirements on and off the vehicles in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, telematics and driver behavior, on-board Wi-Fi, and passenger systems for buses; FFCCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, pantograph monitoring, and passenger systems for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to other public service and commercial vehicles.

