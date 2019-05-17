1,853 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after buying an additional 450,791 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,385,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,117,000 after buying an additional 396,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,840.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 264,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,990,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,077,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,767. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Aryeh bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.51 per share, with a total value of $28,127.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,493.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $620,330. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $116.07 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.56 and a twelve month high of $278.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 320.12% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/1853-shares-in-ligand-pharmaceuticals-inc-lgnd-purchased-by-sigma-planning-corp.html.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.